South Sudan's Diplomatic Pivot: Allowing Entry to Congolese National

In a diplomatic turnaround, South Sudanese officials announced their decision to permit entry for Congolese national Makula Kintu. This move follows a diplomatic spat with the United States, which had revoked visas for all South Sudanese citizens.

Kintu, initially denied entry last Friday, was deported from the United States for allegedly misusing the travel documents of a South Sudanese citizen. Responding to the situation, the US withdrew all visas, citing a lack of cooperation from South Sudan on deportation matters.

The South Sudanese government described the US's actions as unfair, emphasizing that Kintu's case was unique and did not reflect its usual compliance. They now aim to ease tensions and restore relations with the US, amidst ongoing political unrest and international calls for stability in the region.

