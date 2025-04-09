Left Menu

South Sudan's Diplomatic Pivot: Allowing Entry to Congolese National

South Sudan agrees to allow entry for Congolese national Makula Kintu after US revokes visas for its citizens. Initially denied entry, Kintu was deported from the US for misusing another's travel documents. South Sudan aims to maintain friendly ties with the US amidst political and social tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 09-04-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 01:00 IST
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

In a diplomatic turnaround, South Sudanese officials announced their decision to permit entry for Congolese national Makula Kintu. This move follows a diplomatic spat with the United States, which had revoked visas for all South Sudanese citizens.

Kintu, initially denied entry last Friday, was deported from the United States for allegedly misusing the travel documents of a South Sudanese citizen. Responding to the situation, the US withdrew all visas, citing a lack of cooperation from South Sudan on deportation matters.

The South Sudanese government described the US's actions as unfair, emphasizing that Kintu's case was unique and did not reflect its usual compliance. They now aim to ease tensions and restore relations with the US, amidst ongoing political unrest and international calls for stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

