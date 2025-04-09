U.S. Judge Lifts White House Restrictions on AP's Gulf of Mexico Coverage
A U.S. District Judge ruled against President Trump’s restrictions on the Associated Press due to their use of 'Gulf of Mexico.' The judge stated the restrictions violated press freedoms. The AP has been barred from various White House events, affecting their ability to cover President Trump effectively.
In a significant First Amendment case, U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden has ordered the White House to lift its restrictions on the Associated Press (AP), which were imposed after the AP continued to use the term 'Gulf of Mexico' rather than President Donald Trump's preferred 'Gulf of America.'
Judge McFadden, who was appointed by Trump, asserted that once the government allows access to certain journalists, it cannot restrict others based on differing viewpoints. This decision is on hold until Sunday, allowing the Trump administration to consider an appeal, with a final ruling anticipated in the coming months.
The controversy revolves around the AP being barred from significant White House events, hampering their reporting capabilities. This prompted the AP to sue senior Trump officials for violating constitutional free speech protections. Press freedom organizations have criticized these restrictions, emphasizing their impact on unbiased news coverage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
