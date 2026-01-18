Left Menu

Populist Wave: Portugal's Presidential Election Faces Historic Challenge

Portugal's presidential election sees a record 11 candidates, with André Ventura from the populist Chega party as a prominent figure. The race's complexity means no candidate may secure over 50% of votes in the first round. A runoff is likely, as political dynamics shift in Portugal.

Populist Wave: Portugal's Presidential Election Faces Historic Challenge
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal is witnessing a pivotal presidential election with a record 11 candidates, marking a potential turning point for Europe's far-right politics. Leading the charge is André Ventura, head of the populist Chega party, which became the second-largest party in parliament last year.

The election, crucial for shaping Portugal's political landscape, comes amid concerns over issues like immigration, housing, and the cost of living. Despite Ventura's attempts to center immigration in the discourse, voters remain focused on domestic economic challenges.

As the country braces for a likely runoff, the upcoming president will face the task of stabilizing political turmoil, addressing critical policy decisions, including euthanasia legislation, and guiding Portugal through its most significant political crossroads in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

