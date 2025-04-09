Controversy Erupts Over Mosque Signage in Sambhal

Shakil Ahmad Warsi, the legal counsel for the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, has voiced his strong objections over the Archaeological Survey of India's decision to rename the mosque as 'Juma Masjid'. He described the new signage as incorrect and unnecessary.

Warsi emphasized that the mosque has traditionally been known as the Shahi Jama Masjid and stated, ''This new board, referring to it as Juma Masjid, is wrong and completely uncalled for. There was no need to send a new board, the one that was already installed should have remained in place.''

He added that the mosque's management committee plans to consult with legal experts from the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court before lodging a formal complaint. The controversy comes in the backdrop of increasing tensions in Sambhal following violent clashes last November over a court-ordered survey of the mosque.

(With inputs from agencies.)