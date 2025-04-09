Delhi's Ministerial Conundrum: High Court Considers Plea for Expansion

The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step by addressing a plea to expand the Delhi government's council of ministers from its current count of seven. A bench comprised of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela has directed attention to the matter and scheduled a hearing for July 28.

The petitioner, Aakash Goel, argues that Delhi's ministerial capacity is the lowest compared to other states, despite having the unique status of a standalone territory. The plea, submitted through advocate Kumar Utkarsh, challenges Article 239AA of the Constitution, claiming it limits efficient governance by capping ministers at 10% of the legislative assembly's total members.

The court acknowledged Delhi's distinctive governance structure under the Constitution, which involves shared powers between the Central and state governments. The plea's concern is that this restrictive representation leads to administrative hurdles, burdening existing ministers and impeding effective governance in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)