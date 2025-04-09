Tensions Rise as BJP MP Cancels Meeting Amid School Job Crisis
BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay canceled his meeting with West Bengal's Education Minister Bratya Basu, protesting police actions against teachers demonstrating job losses. The meeting aimed to discuss solutions for teachers affected by a Supreme Court order. The state's recruitment process was deemed flawed, prompting job protests.
BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday canceled a crucial meeting with West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, citing police aggression towards protesting teachers affected by job losses. The protests erupted following a Supreme Court ruling that annulled thousands of teaching appointments due to recruitment irregularities.
Gangopadhyay expressed dismay at the failed dialogue opportunity, intending to present recommendations for safeguarding affected teachers' jobs. Protestors staged a demonstration in front of the District Inspector's office as police attempted to quell the unrest, escalating tensions further.
Despite the missed meeting, Education Minister Basu reassured that his government is committed to supporting the unemployed teachers and is considering legal routes to address the recruitment challenges posed by the court's decision.
