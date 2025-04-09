Trade Titans Clash: China and U.S. Escalate Tariff Battle

The trade tensions between the United States and China have reached a boiling point, with both nations unveiling significant tariffs on each other's imports. President Donald Trump targeted China with tariffs exceeding 100%, prompting Beijing to counter with a substantial 84% duty on American goods. The move exacerbates the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies and introduces further concerns for global commerce.

Trump implemented the additional tariffs following his ultimatum to China to remove retaliatory barriers, escalating U.S. duties on Chinese products to a total of 104% this year. In a parallel move, China announced it would increase its previously declared tariffs by another 50%, adding a fresh layer of tension to the fraught economic relationship.

Amidst criticisms from both sides, China accused the U.S. of undermining multilateral trade systems and issued a white paper defending its trade surplus. With a $295.4 billion trade surplus reported last year, the stalemate poses significant questions about the future of global trade dynamics and the potential fallout on international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)