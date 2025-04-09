Tensions Escalate as Russia Launches New Offensive on Ukraine's Northeast

Ukraine's military chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, revealed that Russia has commenced a fresh offensive in the country's northeast, confirming President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's earlier warnings of impending assaults on Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Syrskyi, in an interview with Ukrainian publication LB, stated that Ukrainian forces have observed a significant uptick in enemy attacks, describing the current conditions as a battlefield stalemate, despite numerous Russian infantry squad attacks.

Russian forces are reportedly close to expelling Ukrainian troops from Kursk region, with ongoing combat also noted in Belgorod. Initially characterized by rapid territorial changes, the conflict has since devolved into a drawn-out series of engagements with incremental advances.

(With inputs from agencies.)