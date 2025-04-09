Tensions Escalate as Russia Launches New Offensive on Ukraine's Northeast
Ukraine's military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that Russia has initiated a new offensive on the northeastern regions of Kharkiv and Sumy. This follows a warning from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy about increased Russian attacks. The conflict remains a stalemate with minor territorial gains.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's military chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, revealed that Russia has commenced a fresh offensive in the country's northeast, confirming President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's earlier warnings of impending assaults on Kharkiv and Sumy regions.
Syrskyi, in an interview with Ukrainian publication LB, stated that Ukrainian forces have observed a significant uptick in enemy attacks, describing the current conditions as a battlefield stalemate, despite numerous Russian infantry squad attacks.
Russian forces are reportedly close to expelling Ukrainian troops from Kursk region, with ongoing combat also noted in Belgorod. Initially characterized by rapid territorial changes, the conflict has since devolved into a drawn-out series of engagements with incremental advances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine-Russia Black Sea and Energy Truce: Zelenskiy's Strategic Diplomacy
Ukraine's Stalwart Defense: General's Visit Highlights Military Strategy in Sumy
Drone Destruction: Kharkiv Under Siege
Deadly Drone Assaults Rock Kharkiv: Hospitals and Homes Targeted
Devastating Drone Strikes in Kharkiv: Lives Shattered Amidst Rubble