Verdict Looms: ED challenges Clean Chit to Karnataka CM

A Special Court for People's Representatives has reserved its ruling on a petition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which challenges the Lokayukta police's 'B' Report exonerating Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allocation case.

The verdict is anticipated on April 15. During a session, Lokayukta counsel Venkatesh Arabatti contended that the ED's petition lacks legal basis.

Conversely, ED's representative Madhukar Deshpande maintained that the agency, as a statutory informant under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is justified in initiating these proceedings, emphasizing that an entity need not be directly impacted to challenge a 'B' Report.

(With inputs from agencies.)