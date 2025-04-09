Left Menu

Verdict Looms: ED challenges Clean Chit to Karnataka CM

A Special Court reserved its order on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea contesting the Karnataka Chief Minister's clean chit in a MUDA site case. The ED argues it can lawfully challenge the verdict, contradicting Lokayukta police's claim. The court's decision is expected on April 15.

A Special Court for People's Representatives has reserved its ruling on a petition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which challenges the Lokayukta police's 'B' Report exonerating Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allocation case.

The verdict is anticipated on April 15. During a session, Lokayukta counsel Venkatesh Arabatti contended that the ED's petition lacks legal basis.

Conversely, ED's representative Madhukar Deshpande maintained that the agency, as a statutory informant under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is justified in initiating these proceedings, emphasizing that an entity need not be directly impacted to challenge a 'B' Report.

