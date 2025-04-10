Left Menu

Royal Encounter: Pope Francis Meets King Charles

Pope Francis unexpectedly met with King Charles and Queen Camilla during their Italy visit. The Pope extended his congratulations for their wedding anniversary and wished King Charles a swift recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pope Francis held a surprise meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla during their visit to Italy, as per an announcement from the Vatican.

During the discussion, Pope Francis extended his warm congratulations to Their Majesties on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.

Furthermore, the Pope expressed his wishes for a rapid recovery to King Charles regarding his health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

