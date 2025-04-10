Royal Encounter: Pope Francis Meets King Charles
Pope Francis unexpectedly met with King Charles and Queen Camilla during their Italy visit. The Pope extended his congratulations for their wedding anniversary and wished King Charles a swift recovery.
Pope Francis held a surprise meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla during their visit to Italy, as per an announcement from the Vatican.
During the discussion, Pope Francis extended his warm congratulations to Their Majesties on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.
Furthermore, the Pope expressed his wishes for a rapid recovery to King Charles regarding his health.
(With inputs from agencies.)
