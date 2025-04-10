Left Menu

Zelenskiy Reveals Chinese Nationals Fighting for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claims 155 Chinese citizens are fighting for Russia against Ukraine. He suggests Chinese recruits are found via social media, with China's knowledge. Ukraine offers a prisoner exchange for captured Chinese soldiers, while China and Russia deny these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 02:27 IST
Zelenskiy Reveals Chinese Nationals Fighting for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made allegations that 155 Chinese citizens are currently fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine, raising significant international concern.

During a press briefing, Zelenskiy detailed how Ukraine's intelligence services discovered the involvement of Chinese nationals, allegedly recruited through social media. He also mentioned Beijing's possible awareness of such recruitment activities, although China has dismissed these claims as unfounded.

The president expressed hopes that the United States would address the issue with Moscow, while offering a potential prisoner exchange for the captured Chinese nationals. Both China, which claims neutrality in the conflict, and Russia have not confirmed these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025