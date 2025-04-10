Zelenskiy Reveals Chinese Nationals Fighting for Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claims 155 Chinese citizens are fighting for Russia against Ukraine. He suggests Chinese recruits are found via social media, with China's knowledge. Ukraine offers a prisoner exchange for captured Chinese soldiers, while China and Russia deny these allegations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made allegations that 155 Chinese citizens are currently fighting alongside Russian forces against Ukraine, raising significant international concern.
During a press briefing, Zelenskiy detailed how Ukraine's intelligence services discovered the involvement of Chinese nationals, allegedly recruited through social media. He also mentioned Beijing's possible awareness of such recruitment activities, although China has dismissed these claims as unfounded.
The president expressed hopes that the United States would address the issue with Moscow, while offering a potential prisoner exchange for the captured Chinese nationals. Both China, which claims neutrality in the conflict, and Russia have not confirmed these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
