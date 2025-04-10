Left Menu

High-Profile Extradition: The Arrival of Mumbai Terror Attack Accused

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, is being extradited from the US to India. Upon arrival, he will be held in Tihar jail's high-security ward. Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin, was closely linked to main conspirator David Coleman Headley. His extradition follows a failed legal battle.

  India

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the infamous 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, is set for extradition from the United States to India, where he will face charges related to the heinous crime that stunned the nation.

Prison officials have confirmed that upon his arrival in India, Rana will be placed in a high-security ward within Tihar jail. All necessary logistical preparations for his stay have already been completed, according to jail insiders.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian citizen born in Pakistan, was a known associate of David Coleman Headley, one of the primary orchestrators of the attacks that claimed 166 lives and almost brought India and Pakistan to military confrontation.

