Odisha Alters Office Hours Amid Sweltering Heat
In response to extreme heat, government offices in Odisha's Sambalpur district will operate from 7 am to 1 pm without lunch breaks until June 15, 2025. The decision was made as temperatures in Sambalpur and surrounding areas have reached 40 degrees Celsius.
Government offices in Odisha's Sambalpur district are set to alter their working hours due to the extreme heatwave conditions. Starting Thursday, offices will now operate from 7 am to 1 pm, eliminating the usual lunch break, following orders from the district collector.
This change, effective until June 15, 2025, reflects Sambalpur's ongoing struggle with rising temperatures. The mercury soared to 40.6 degrees Celsius on April 6, peaking at 42 degrees Celsius in nearby Boudh town on Wednesday, sparking concerns over employee welfare.
The usual schedule, running from 10 am to 5 pm including a lunch break, has been adjusted in response to the discomfort caused by the sweltering conditions. Authorities have directed all personnel to adhere to the new timing to ensure efficiency during cooler hours.
