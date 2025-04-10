Love Knows No Boundaries: Tragic End for Interfaith Couple
A young interfaith couple, Suraj and Nisha, were found dead, hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh. Their relationship, thwarted by societal constraints, ended tragically. Initial investigations suggest suicide by hanging, though murder is not ruled out. The incident has stirred tensions in the village.
Tragedy struck Bihura village in Uttar Pradesh as a young interfaith couple, Suraj, 21, and Nisha Bano, 18, were discovered hanging from a mango tree.
Their relationship faced insurmountable societal and religious obstacles, culminating in a series of unfortunate events that ended their four-year bond.
While the police investigate, exploring all possibilities from suicide to murder, the local community grapples with tension as the case unfolds, with a significant police presence maintaining order.
