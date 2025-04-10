Left Menu

Love Knows No Boundaries: Tragic End for Interfaith Couple

A young interfaith couple, Suraj and Nisha, were found dead, hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh. Their relationship, thwarted by societal constraints, ended tragically. Initial investigations suggest suicide by hanging, though murder is not ruled out. The incident has stirred tensions in the village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:53 IST
Love Knows No Boundaries: Tragic End for Interfaith Couple
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck Bihura village in Uttar Pradesh as a young interfaith couple, Suraj, 21, and Nisha Bano, 18, were discovered hanging from a mango tree.

Their relationship faced insurmountable societal and religious obstacles, culminating in a series of unfortunate events that ended their four-year bond.

While the police investigate, exploring all possibilities from suicide to murder, the local community grapples with tension as the case unfolds, with a significant police presence maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025