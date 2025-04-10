Love Knows No Boundaries: Tragic End for Interfaith Couple

Tragedy struck Bihura village in Uttar Pradesh as a young interfaith couple, Suraj, 21, and Nisha Bano, 18, were discovered hanging from a mango tree.

Their relationship faced insurmountable societal and religious obstacles, culminating in a series of unfortunate events that ended their four-year bond.

While the police investigate, exploring all possibilities from suicide to murder, the local community grapples with tension as the case unfolds, with a significant police presence maintaining order.

(With inputs from agencies.)