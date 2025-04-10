Vietnam Welcomes U.S. Tariff Pause: A Diplomatic Win

Vietnam has warmly welcomed the United States' decision to pause reciprocal tariffs, a move regarded as a promising step in international trade relations. The announcement came from Vietnam's foreign ministry.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang addressed the development during a routine press conference, expressing Vietnam's positive stance on how this decision aligns with fostering stronger bilateral ties. By ceasing tariffs that impact multiple countries, including Vietnam, the U.S. signifies a forward-thinking approach to global trade dynamics.

The decision is perceived as supportive of Vietnam's ongoing efforts to strengthen its international economic relationships. Such diplomatic progress underscores the value of dialogue and cooperation in resolving trade disputes.

