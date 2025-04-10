Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Cigarette Trade in Hauz Qazi

Md Danish, a 40-year-old interior designer from Hauz Qazi, was arrested after police seized prohibited foreign-brand cigarettes worth Rs 8.04 lakh from his flat. The operation revealed that he has been involved in cigarette smuggling for two years, sourcing them from a man named Farman.

Updated: 10-04-2025 14:29 IST
  • India

A crackdown on illegal cigarette trade has led to the arrest of a 40-year-old interior designer from Hauz Qazi, Delhi. The police seized a cache of prohibited foreign-brand cigarettes worth Rs 8.04 lakh from the premises.

The accused, identified as Md Danish, was apprehended following a raid on April 8 after authorities acted on a tip-off. A total of 80,400 cigarettes from five popular international brands, which did not carry statutory health warnings, were confiscated by the police. Such warnings are mandated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and their absence makes these products illegal under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act.

During interrogation, Danish admitted to smuggling and distributing these prohibited cigarettes for two years, sourcing his inventory from a man named Farman and his partners. Danish, who owns a fish aquarium shop and works as an interior designer, reportedly entered the illegal trade for quick financial gain. Ongoing investigations seek to dismantle the broader smuggling network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

