Left Menu

Eligible Teachers Protest Against Annulled Jobs Amidst Corruption Scandal

Over 500 eligible teachers protested in the city against the annulment of their jobs, which resulted from a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the employment of around 26,000 teachers due to a corrupted recruitment process. The teachers demand differentiation from those involved in fraudulent activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:56 IST
Eligible Teachers Protest Against Annulled Jobs Amidst Corruption Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 500 teachers, whose jobs were annulled following a Supreme Court judgment, rallied in the city on Thursday to protest against their penalization alongside those involved in fraudulent recruitment practices.

Mehboob Mondal, spokesperson for the 'Jogyo Sikshak Manch' (Eligible Teachers Forum), emphasized their demand for justice, citing the School Service Commission's (SSC) failure to distinguish between eligible and tainted candidates during the 2016 recruitment drive as the root of their predicament. 'We were lathi-charged when trying to submit a deputation to the District Inspector of Education,' Mondal alleged, expressing frustration at the inability to protest peacefully against job loss due to alleged governmental corruption.

The rally culminated in a demonstration at Esplanade, joined by another group marching from Sealdah. Despite a heavy police escort, the protest remained peaceful, with teachers demanding transparency from the SSC in identifying tainted candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025