Eligible Teachers Protest Against Annulled Jobs Amidst Corruption Scandal
Over 500 eligible teachers protested in the city against the annulment of their jobs, which resulted from a Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the employment of around 26,000 teachers due to a corrupted recruitment process. The teachers demand differentiation from those involved in fraudulent activities.
Over 500 teachers, whose jobs were annulled following a Supreme Court judgment, rallied in the city on Thursday to protest against their penalization alongside those involved in fraudulent recruitment practices.
Mehboob Mondal, spokesperson for the 'Jogyo Sikshak Manch' (Eligible Teachers Forum), emphasized their demand for justice, citing the School Service Commission's (SSC) failure to distinguish between eligible and tainted candidates during the 2016 recruitment drive as the root of their predicament. 'We were lathi-charged when trying to submit a deputation to the District Inspector of Education,' Mondal alleged, expressing frustration at the inability to protest peacefully against job loss due to alleged governmental corruption.
The rally culminated in a demonstration at Esplanade, joined by another group marching from Sealdah. Despite a heavy police escort, the protest remained peaceful, with teachers demanding transparency from the SSC in identifying tainted candidates.
