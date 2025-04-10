Left Menu

Brick Kiln Collapse in Himachal Pradesh Injures Five

In Himachal Pradesh's Una district, the collapse of a brick kiln wall injured five laborers. Prompt response from co-workers prevented a major disaster. The injured hail from Uttar Pradesh and were admitted to local hospitals. Police have registered a case and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Himachal Pradesh's Una district, a brick kiln wall collapse left five laborers injured on Thursday. The mishap included a couple among the victims, according to police sources.

The laborers, identified as Toofani, Phulbati, Raju, Jitendra, and Nepali, are residents of Uttar Pradesh. Two of the injured were swiftly admitted to a private hospital in Daulatpur, while three others were taken to Civil Hospital Amb for treatment.

Authorities, led by DSP Vasudha Verma, confirmed that a case has been registered, with further investigation ongoing. The prompt response from fellow workers, who rushed to help, was instrumental in averting a more severe calamity, according to a police spokesperson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

