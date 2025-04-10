Left Menu

BSF Takes Action: Anti-IED Sweeps Intensify at India-Pakistan Border

The BSF is conducting anti-IED sweeps along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab after the discovery of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) injured a jawan. With increased security coordination, jurisdiction shifts, and enhanced ground detection efforts, the force aims to address this emerging security threat posed by cross-border elements.

Updated: 10-04-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) will initiate extensive anti-IED operations across the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, prompted by the first-ever recovery of explosive devices that resulted in one jawan's injury, official sources disclosed on Thursday.

The BSF has restructured jurisdictional allocations, transferring about 20.3 kilometers from the 553-kilometer stretch under its Punjab frontier to the neighboring Jammu frontier for enhanced security coordination, particularly in the riverine zones near Pathankot, Punjab.

Efforts intensify following the recovery of IEDs in a Gurdaspur district farmland, marking a significant security threat. Further probing reveals suspicions of cross-border involvement, leading to escalated measures including the deployment of ground detection gear and sniffer dogs, underscoring BSF's response to this escalating security challenge.

