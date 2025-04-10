Left Menu

Pakistan Seeks to Privatize PIA Amid Financial Reform Efforts

The Pakistani government aims to relaunch the sale of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) following its first annual profit in over two decades. Efforts include offloading national carrier's legacy debt and revising sale criteria to meet International Monetary Fund program's objectives. Privatization is expected to conclude by year-end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 18:18 IST
Pakistan Seeks to Privatize PIA Amid Financial Reform Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pakistani government is set to invite new expressions of interest for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) later this month, according to a government adviser. This move follows PIA reporting its first annual profit in over two decades.

Pakistan has long been attempting to divest a 51-100% stake in the financially troubled airline, as part of a broader strategy to fund reforms of cash-intensive state-owned enterprises, aligning with a $7 billion International Monetary Fund initiative. A previous privatization effort faltered with a lone offer that didn't meet the $300 million minimum. Legacy debt issues have since been addressed by shifting them to government accounts, making the offer more appealing for prospective buyers, stated Muhammad Ali, the government's privatization adviser.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the government is revising its qualifications for potential buyers and expects to open bids by the last week of April 2025. They also intend to privatize power distribution companies and explore sales options for PIA-owned assets like the Roosevelt hotel in New York City, which could involve a joint venture to maximize revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025