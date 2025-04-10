Left Menu

Justice Awaits: Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, linked to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was extradited to India from the US. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other leaders praise the extradition, expecting justice for the heinous crime. Rana conspired with terror groups to execute the deadly siege in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 20:00 IST
Justice Awaits: Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a major figure in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, as a significant step toward justice. Shinde expressed confidence that those responsible would face severe punishment.

Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the US to India, arriving in Delhi aboard a special aircraft. His return marks a significant milestone in the efforts to bring accountability for the 2008 attacks.

Shinde also extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their roles in facilitating Rana's extradition. The operation involved coordinated discussions between MODI and US officials. Rana faces charges of collaborating with terrorist organizations to mastermind the horrific siege that resulted in the loss of 166 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025