Justice Awaits: Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a major figure in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, as a significant step toward justice. Shinde expressed confidence that those responsible would face severe punishment.

Rana, a Canadian of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the US to India, arriving in Delhi aboard a special aircraft. His return marks a significant milestone in the efforts to bring accountability for the 2008 attacks.

Shinde also extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for their roles in facilitating Rana's extradition. The operation involved coordinated discussions between MODI and US officials. Rana faces charges of collaborating with terrorist organizations to mastermind the horrific siege that resulted in the loss of 166 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)