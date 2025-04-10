High-Profile Deportee Tahawwur Rana Appears in Delhi Court

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused of involvement in the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks, was brought to a Delhi court amidst heightened security measures late Thursday night. The courtroom was cleared of journalists and the public for security reasons, as Rana stood before the Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Judge Chander Jit Singh.

Represented by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann, the NIA presented arguments concerning Rana's custody. On the other side, Rana's defense was managed by advocate Piyush Sachdeva from the Delhi Legal Services Authority.

Rana's arrival to the courtroom was marked by a formidable cavalcade, including an armoured SWAT vehicle. This appearance follows the US Supreme Court's recent decision to dismiss Rana's petition against extradition to India. Known for his close ties with 26/11 mastermind David Headley, Rana's case continues to draw significant attention.

