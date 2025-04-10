Political Powerplay and Dowry: Inside the Domestic Abuse Scandal
An FIR has been filed against Hapur Municipal Council chairperson Pushpa Devi and her family on charges of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and sexual harassment. The complainant, niece of BSP chief Mayawati, alleges abuse involving political manipulation and significant dowry demands. BSP has expelled the accused family from the party.
An FIR was officially filed against Hapur Municipal Council chairperson Pushpa Devi and six of her family members following allegations of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and sexual harassment. The complainant, Mayawati's niece, accuses the family of abuse and undue political pressure.
The Bahujan Samaj Party expelled Pushpa Devi, her husband Shripal Singh, and her son Vishal Singh due to anti-party activities amid controversies surrounding alleged dowry demands. The family reportedly demanded a party ticket, Rs 50 lakh in cash, and a flat as part of dowry.
The woman married Vishal in November 2023, and since then, claims she was subjected to mental and physical harassment. Amidst repeated complaints and no initial police action, the victim sought help from the court, resulting in the FIR. Charges include domestic abuse and violations under the Dowry Prohibition Act.
