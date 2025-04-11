Supreme Court Upholds Order for Wrongful Deportation Case

In a significant ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a judge's order compelling the Trump administration to manage the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a man wrongly deported to El Salvador. The Justice Department contended that enforcing such an order overstepped judicial bounds concerning presidential authority in foreign matters.

The court recognized the error in deporting Abrego Garcia, who was living in Maryland and had a valid work permit. The ruling emphasized the need for clarity in directives, ensuring compliance with existing judicial-executive boundaries. The case underlines the complex nature of immigration enforcement and judicial oversight.

Abrego Garcia, reportedly deported without legal justification, was cast into the jurisdictional challenges between the U.S. and El Salvador. The Supreme Court's conservative majority agreed on the decision, albeit with dissenting opinions on the administration's adherence to legal protocol in handling deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)