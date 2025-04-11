Tragic Loss: A Family's Heartbreaking End

A 32-year-old man from Gandhinagar has reportedly taken his own life after allegedly killing his two young children, officials disclosed on Friday. Driven by grief over his wife's sudden death last year, the man, identified as Uday, left behind a note expressing his desire to reunite with his spouse and children.

According to the local police, Uday's wife died of a heart attack in September of the previous year, a tragedy that plunged him into severe depression. Despite contemplating suicide in the past, his love for his children had previously deterred him from such drastic actions.

On Thursday, the distressing sequence of events unfolded within the Gandhinagar police station's jurisdiction. Uday reportedly strangled his four-year-old daughter and three-year-old son before ending his own life by hanging. Authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)