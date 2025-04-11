Left Menu

Tragic Loss: A Family's Heartbreaking End

A 32-year-old man from Gandhinagar, devastated by his wife's death, allegedly killed his two young children before taking his own life. The tragedy reveals a story of deep depression post his wife's demise, whom he married in 2015 after falling in love.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davanagere | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:32 IST
Tragic Loss: A Family's Heartbreaking End
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man from Gandhinagar has reportedly taken his own life after allegedly killing his two young children, officials disclosed on Friday. Driven by grief over his wife's sudden death last year, the man, identified as Uday, left behind a note expressing his desire to reunite with his spouse and children.

According to the local police, Uday's wife died of a heart attack in September of the previous year, a tragedy that plunged him into severe depression. Despite contemplating suicide in the past, his love for his children had previously deterred him from such drastic actions.

On Thursday, the distressing sequence of events unfolded within the Gandhinagar police station's jurisdiction. Uday reportedly strangled his four-year-old daughter and three-year-old son before ending his own life by hanging. Authorities continue their investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025