Most Wanted TTP Commander Hafeezullah 'Kochwan' Killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operation

In a significant blow to the Tehreek e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), one of its top commanders, Hafeezullah alias 'Kochwan', was killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by police in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The operation unfolded on Thursday, when authorities, acting on intelligence, confronted the militants on Timergara road in the Lower Dir district. The police confirmed the death of two militants, among them Hafeezullah, who had a bounty of PKR 10 million on his head, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Hafeezullah, a key figure in TTP's operations, was linked to multiple high-profile attacks and had previously been part of Jaish-e-Muhammad. The security forces have since cordoned off the area, and search operations continue for potential threats.

