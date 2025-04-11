Left Menu

Daylight Robbery Foiled: Two Arrested in Rs 3.35 Lakh Heist

Two men were arrested for a Rs 3.35 lakh daylight robbery near Lahori Gate. The suspects, Parshu Ram Nishad and Sandeep, targeted collection agent Kamal Singh for repaying debts. Over Rs 65,000 was recovered after analyzing 400 CCTV camera footages. Further investigations for the remaining money continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:42 IST
In a swift crackdown on crime, two men have been apprehended for a brazen daylight robbery where they seized Rs 3.35 lakh from a collection agent near Lahori Gate, police announced on Friday.

The suspects, identified as Parshu Ram Nishad and Sandeep, reportedly committed the theft on April 2 with motives to settle personal debts. Following the heist, one of the culprits even aided his mother financially, according to officers.

An extensive investigation involving over 400 CCTV cameras across the city led to their arrest, with Rs 65,000 recovered. Despite relocation, both men were captured in their native Uttar Pradesh, and inquiries are ongoing to recover more stolen funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

