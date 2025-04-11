Daylight Robbery Foiled: Two Arrested in Rs 3.35 Lakh Heist

In a swift crackdown on crime, two men have been apprehended for a brazen daylight robbery where they seized Rs 3.35 lakh from a collection agent near Lahori Gate, police announced on Friday.

The suspects, identified as Parshu Ram Nishad and Sandeep, reportedly committed the theft on April 2 with motives to settle personal debts. Following the heist, one of the culprits even aided his mother financially, according to officers.

An extensive investigation involving over 400 CCTV cameras across the city led to their arrest, with Rs 65,000 recovered. Despite relocation, both men were captured in their native Uttar Pradesh, and inquiries are ongoing to recover more stolen funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)