Caste Census in Karnataka Sparks Controversy: Calls for Fresh Survey

Karnataka's caste census faces criticism ahead of a special cabinet meeting on April 17. Communities challenge the survey's validity, citing its outdated basis and sampling errors. Critics argue the state lacks authority to conduct such a census. The report, costing Rs 165 crore, involves significant political and social implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:10 IST
The upcoming special cabinet meeting in Karnataka, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is likely to be heated, as the state's caste census report comes under scrutiny. Scheduled for April 17, the meeting will address multiple community objections and calls for a fresh survey.

B Kenchappa Gowda, president of the Karnataka Rajya Vokkaliga Sangha, criticized the report, labeling it as faulty. He argued the survey, based on the outdated 2011 census, lacks credibility and legitimacy. Concurrently, S M Jamdar, a retired IAS officer, declared the exercise illegal, noting the state's lack of authority under the Census of India Act.

The contentious survey, encapsulated in 50 volumes and costing Rs 165 crore, aims to address socio-economic and educational disparities. Despite the backlash, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized that deliberations would precede any decisions, ruling out ministerial opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

