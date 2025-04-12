Left Menu

Violence Erupts in Murshidabad Over Waqf Amendment Protests

In West Bengal's Murshidabad, violent clashes related to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act resulted in two deaths. The victims, a father and son, were found with stab wounds in their Samserganj home. Reports of looting accompanied the incident, while another individual sustained a gunshot injury in parallel unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:21 IST
Violence Erupts in Murshidabad Over Waqf Amendment Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in two fatalities, police reported. The deceased, a father and son, were discovered with stab wounds inside their residence in the violence-stricken Samserganj area.

The family accused unidentified miscreants of raiding their home, stabbing the victims before fleeing. The individuals were pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby medical facility.

Meanwhile, separate unrest in Dhulian within the same district saw another person injured by gunfire, amid widespread violence reported from Suti and Samserganj, coinciding with protests against the controversial legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

Race to Unveil Autism Causes by September: Controversy and Concerns

 Global
2
Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

Water Wars: Trump's Tariff Threats Amid Mexico's Treaty Breach

 Global
3
Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's Cup Success

Changing Tides: Peter Burling and Team New Zealand Part Ways After America's...

 Global
4
Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

Supreme Court Orders Return of Wrongfully Deported Salvadoran

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025