Violence Erupts in Murshidabad Over Waqf Amendment Protests
In West Bengal's Murshidabad, violent clashes related to protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act resulted in two deaths. The victims, a father and son, were found with stab wounds in their Samserganj home. Reports of looting accompanied the incident, while another individual sustained a gunshot injury in parallel unrest.
Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in two fatalities, police reported. The deceased, a father and son, were discovered with stab wounds inside their residence in the violence-stricken Samserganj area.
The family accused unidentified miscreants of raiding their home, stabbing the victims before fleeing. The individuals were pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby medical facility.
Meanwhile, separate unrest in Dhulian within the same district saw another person injured by gunfire, amid widespread violence reported from Suti and Samserganj, coinciding with protests against the controversial legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
