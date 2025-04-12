Violence Erupts in Murshidabad Over Waqf Amendment Protests

Violence erupted in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, resulting in two fatalities, police reported. The deceased, a father and son, were discovered with stab wounds inside their residence in the violence-stricken Samserganj area.

The family accused unidentified miscreants of raiding their home, stabbing the victims before fleeing. The individuals were pronounced dead upon arrival at a nearby medical facility.

Meanwhile, separate unrest in Dhulian within the same district saw another person injured by gunfire, amid widespread violence reported from Suti and Samserganj, coinciding with protests against the controversial legislation.

