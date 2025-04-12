Left Menu

Naxal Crackdown in Jharkhand: Key Arrests Made

Six Naxals from the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee were arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district. Key figures included 'sub-zonal commanders' and an 'area commander'. The arrests followed a police operation in the Hesabar-Bhang forest, leading to the seizure of weapons and ammunition.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, six Naxals linked to the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee have been apprehended in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The operation, carried out by local police, targeted a Maoist splinter group's hideout in the forested areas of Hesabar-Bhang.

The arrested individuals include prominent figures, notably self-proclaimed 'sub-zonal commanders' Narayan Bhokta, also known as Aadit, and Alok Yadav, alias Amresh Yadav. Along with them, 'area commander' Amit Dubey, alias Chote Baba, and cadres Mahendra Thakur, Imran Ansari, and Sanjay Oraon are in custody.

The operation, which took place under the leadership of the Balumath Sub-Divisional Police Officer, resulted in the recovery of four rifles, a revolver, and over a thousand cartridges, furthering efforts to curb Maoist activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

