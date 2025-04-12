Violent Turn in Tripura: Police-Activist Clash Over Waqf Act

In Tripura's Unakoti district, a protest rally demanding a rollback of the Waqf (Amendment) Act escalated into violence on Saturday, leaving 18 police personnel injured, according to local authorities. Among the injured was Kailashahar Sub-divisional Police Officer Jayanta Karmakar.

The large rally, consisting of around 4,000 individuals under the 'Joint Movement Committee', was led by Congress' Unakoti district president Md Badruzzaman. Tension peaked in the Kubjar area as protesters clashed with police, hurling stones and bottles, prompting law enforcement to resort to lathi charges and tear gas to control the situation.

Police have arrested eight individuals allegedly involved in the attacks, and investigations are ongoing. Md Badruzzaman, while addressing the media, alleged that external forces disrupted their peaceful protests, vowing to continue the movement against the Waqf Act amendments.

