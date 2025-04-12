Critical Diplomacy: U.S.-Iran Talks in Oman

Iran and the U.S. are undertaking 'productive' discussions in Oman, with plans to resume next week, as stated by Tehran. The aim is to address Iran's nuclear program, which President Donald Trump has threatened to counter militarily if negotiations falter.

Tehran expressed optimism, stating that if a negotiation base is established by next week, meaningful discussions could commence. The atmosphere was described as calm and positive, marking the first talks with a Trump administration, albeit indirect and mediated by Oman rather than face-to-face.

Although elements like de-escalating regional tensions and limited sanctions easing were discussed, Iran approached the talks with caution. Despite hopes for progress, issues such as uranium enrichment remain contentious, with Israel viewing Iran's nuclear ambitions as a severe threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)