Tragedy in Moti Bagh: Man Allegedly Dies by Suicide Over Marital Dispute
A 40-year-old man, Gurdeep Singh, allegedly died by suicide in Delhi's Moti Bagh area due to a marital dispute. A handwritten note indicated his wish to end his life voluntarily. Police investigations reveal a minor quarrel with his wife but no foul play.
A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Moti Bagh area, where a 40-year-old man, identified as Gurdeep Singh, allegedly died by suicide due to a marital dispute, according to Delhi Police.
The authorities received a PCR call around 1:30 am on Saturday, alerting them that Singh had hanged himself. Upon arrival at the Servant Quarters, police found Singh unconscious in the bathroom with a rope nearby. He was immediately transported to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
During the preliminary investigation, a handwritten suicide note was discovered, indicating Singh's decision to end his life willingly. Statements from family members and neighbors revealed a minor dispute with his wife, but no evidence of foul play was detected. A post-mortem was performed, and further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)