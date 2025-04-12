Left Menu

Justice Gavai Highlights Importance of Legal Awareness at Nagaland Event

Justice B R Gavai emphasizes the need for public awareness of rights during a valedictory event in Nagaland. As NALSA's executive chairman, he discusses efforts to provide justice access across remote areas. The event highlights Nagaland's unique legal aspects and the judiciary's nation-building role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 12-04-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:31 IST
Justice Gavai Highlights Importance of Legal Awareness at Nagaland Event
Justice
  • Country:
  • India

Justice B R Gavai, a Supreme Court judge and executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), emphasized the importance of public awareness about legal rights at a recent legal services camp in Nagaland.

Speaking at the event organized by the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the state government, Justice Gavai highlighted NALSA's efforts to reach remote regions and ensure 'access to justice for all.' He also touched upon Article 371 (A), which exempts Nagaland from certain Acts of Parliament unless the state assembly decides otherwise.

The event also featured Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who discussed plans for a new high court complex in Kohima, and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who praised the judiciary's role in nation-building and highlighted the prominence of mediation in Naga customary law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025