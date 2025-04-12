Justice Gavai Highlights Importance of Legal Awareness at Nagaland Event

Justice B R Gavai, a Supreme Court judge and executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), emphasized the importance of public awareness about legal rights at a recent legal services camp in Nagaland.

Speaking at the event organized by the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the state government, Justice Gavai highlighted NALSA's efforts to reach remote regions and ensure 'access to justice for all.' He also touched upon Article 371 (A), which exempts Nagaland from certain Acts of Parliament unless the state assembly decides otherwise.

The event also featured Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, who discussed plans for a new high court complex in Kohima, and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who praised the judiciary's role in nation-building and highlighted the prominence of mediation in Naga customary law.

(With inputs from agencies.)