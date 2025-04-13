Midnight Intrusion at Mata Tekri Temple: Allegations Stir Political Storm

Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city witnessed a controversial incident as a group forcibly entered the Mata Tekri temple after hours, reportedly assaulting the priest. The temple entry was denied, prompting the group, featuring individuals in multiple vehicles, to allegedly resort to violence.

The opposition party Congress has cast allegations involving the son of a local BJP MLA, intensifying political rifts. However, police are yet to confirm these claims as the investigation remains ongoing.

The authorities have registered an FIR and are meticulously examining CCTV footage from the temple premises. This dramatic event highlights the blending of religious sanctity with political power plays.

(With inputs from agencies.)