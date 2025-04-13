Left Menu

Midnight Intrusion at Mata Tekri Temple: Allegations Stir Political Storm

A group allegedly led by a person with a criminal past forcibly entered the Mata Tekri temple in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, and beat up the priest. Political tensions rose as allegations surfaced involving the son of a BJP MLA. The incident is under police investigation with CCTV footage under review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dewas | Updated: 13-04-2025 08:24 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 08:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city witnessed a controversial incident as a group forcibly entered the Mata Tekri temple after hours, reportedly assaulting the priest. The temple entry was denied, prompting the group, featuring individuals in multiple vehicles, to allegedly resort to violence.

The opposition party Congress has cast allegations involving the son of a local BJP MLA, intensifying political rifts. However, police are yet to confirm these claims as the investigation remains ongoing.

The authorities have registered an FIR and are meticulously examining CCTV footage from the temple premises. This dramatic event highlights the blending of religious sanctity with political power plays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

