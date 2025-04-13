West Bengal Unrest: Calls for All-Party Meeting Amid Murshidabad Violence

In a plea to curb escalating violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury has called on the state's TMC government to convene an all-party meeting. The district has been struck by unrest since protests ignited over the Waqf Amendment Act on Friday.

Fatal incidents ensued, with three reported deaths and multiple injuries. The violence saw widespread vandalism, including the torching of police vehicles and obstruction of roads, prompting the imposition of prohibitory orders and suspension of internet services.

With over 150 arrests made by Saturday night, community leaders and MPs like Choudhury stress the necessity of unifying political voices to address the core issues and facilitate a peaceful resolution in the strife-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)