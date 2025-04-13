Left Menu

West Bengal Unrest: Calls for All-Party Meeting Amid Murshidabad Violence

Amid ongoing violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury has urged the government to hold an all-party meeting to restore peace. Protests erupted over the Waqf Amendment Act, with fatalities and significant unrest. Tensions remain high, and prohibitory orders have been imposed.

Updated: 13-04-2025 14:20 IST
In a plea to curb escalating violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, Congress MP Isha Khan Choudhury has called on the state's TMC government to convene an all-party meeting. The district has been struck by unrest since protests ignited over the Waqf Amendment Act on Friday.

Fatal incidents ensued, with three reported deaths and multiple injuries. The violence saw widespread vandalism, including the torching of police vehicles and obstruction of roads, prompting the imposition of prohibitory orders and suspension of internet services.

With over 150 arrests made by Saturday night, community leaders and MPs like Choudhury stress the necessity of unifying political voices to address the core issues and facilitate a peaceful resolution in the strife-torn region.

