Gaza Hospital Struck Amid Escalating Conflict
Two Israeli missiles targeted the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza, destroying key medical facilities. Patients were evacuated before the attack following a warning believed to be from Israeli security. Israel stated the strike was aimed at Hamas militants exploiting the hospital premises.
Two Israeli missiles struck Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza on Sunday, destroying vital medical facilities including the emergency and reception departments, medics reported. Israel claimed the strike targeted Hamas fighters allegedly using the hospital for operations.
No casualties were confirmed in the attack, which occurred after a warning call believed to be from Israeli security prompted evacuation of patients. The hospital, affiliated with the Anglican Church, was rendered inoperable due to the damage, according to Gaza's health officials.
The incident coincides with ongoing Hamas-Israel ceasefire negotiations in Cairo, amid international efforts by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States to mediate. The attack's aftermath saw hundreds of patients evacuated into streets, shedding light on the mounting humanitarian crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
