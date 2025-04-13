Tensions Escalate Amid Deadly Clashes in Eastern Congo

In the conflict-ridden east of Congo, over 50 individuals were killed over the weekend, according to authorities, escalating the region's crisis. The government and M23 rebels, reportedly backed by Rwanda, exchanged accusations of culpability for the violence.

Goma, the largest city in the region, witnessed renewed clashes as residents, like Amboma Safari, recounted harrowing experiences, hiding from gunfire and blasts. The city, under M23 control, now symbolizes the intensifying threat to peace efforts by Qatar and African nations.

The conflict, which erupted anew in January with M23's advance on Goma, has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions, worsening the humanitarian crisis in Congo. As both sides blame each other, the international community watches with concern, fearing regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)