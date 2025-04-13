Prison Officers Attacked by Manchester Bombing Plotter
Two prison officers were stabbed by Hashem Abedi, involved in the Manchester bombing, at Frankland prison in England. The attack, involving hot oil and homemade weapons, left the officers in stable condition. Specialized prison units are under scrutiny following this incident, with investigations underway.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Two prison officers sustained serious injuries in an attack by Hashem Abedi, linked to the 2017 Manchester bombing, at Frankland prison in northeast England. The incident occurred in a separation center meant for isolating inmates with extremist views.
According to the Prison Officers Association, Abedi used hot cooking oil and homemade weapons during the unprovoked assault, resulting in life-threatening injuries for two male officers, while a female officer was treated and released from the hospital. The attack raises concerns about the security measures within these specialized prison units.
Counterterrorism officials, along with local police, are investigating the incident. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood emphasized the need for strong punitive measures, indicating zero tolerance for violence against prison staff.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Senior Army Officer Evaluates Security Amid Ongoing Counterterrorism Efforts
Swedish Journalist Arrested in Turkey Over Terrorism Allegations
Congress Stages Protest Against Rising Terrorism in Jammu
LG Sinha Visits Injured Police, CM Abdullah Calls for Lasting Terrorism Control
Counter-Terrorism Operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Tragic Civilian Casualties Amidst Successful Strike on Militants