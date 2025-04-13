Prison Officers Attacked by Manchester Bombing Plotter

Two prison officers sustained serious injuries in an attack by Hashem Abedi, linked to the 2017 Manchester bombing, at Frankland prison in northeast England. The incident occurred in a separation center meant for isolating inmates with extremist views.

According to the Prison Officers Association, Abedi used hot cooking oil and homemade weapons during the unprovoked assault, resulting in life-threatening injuries for two male officers, while a female officer was treated and released from the hospital. The attack raises concerns about the security measures within these specialized prison units.

Counterterrorism officials, along with local police, are investigating the incident. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood emphasized the need for strong punitive measures, indicating zero tolerance for violence against prison staff.

