Left Menu

Prison Officers Attacked by Manchester Bombing Plotter

Two prison officers were stabbed by Hashem Abedi, involved in the Manchester bombing, at Frankland prison in England. The attack, involving hot oil and homemade weapons, left the officers in stable condition. Specialized prison units are under scrutiny following this incident, with investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-04-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 18:35 IST
Prison Officers Attacked by Manchester Bombing Plotter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two prison officers sustained serious injuries in an attack by Hashem Abedi, linked to the 2017 Manchester bombing, at Frankland prison in northeast England. The incident occurred in a separation center meant for isolating inmates with extremist views.

According to the Prison Officers Association, Abedi used hot cooking oil and homemade weapons during the unprovoked assault, resulting in life-threatening injuries for two male officers, while a female officer was treated and released from the hospital. The attack raises concerns about the security measures within these specialized prison units.

Counterterrorism officials, along with local police, are investigating the incident. Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood emphasized the need for strong punitive measures, indicating zero tolerance for violence against prison staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025