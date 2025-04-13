Left Menu

Mystery in Valanchery: Woman Found Dead in Water Tank

A 35-year-old woman named Fathima was found dead in a water tank of a vacant house in Valanchery, Kerala. The house was unoccupied except for a security guard. A local worker discovered her body, and police have launched an investigation while moving the body for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:08 IST
Mystery in Valanchery: Woman Found Dead in Water Tank
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic discovery unfolded in Valanchery, North Kerala, as a woman's body was retrieved from a water tank in a vacant residence on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Fathima, 35, a native of Athipatta, with the house being unoccupied except for its security guard.

Authorities reveal that the somber find was made by a local worker, leading to the involvement of law enforcement. Preliminary inquiries indicate that Fathima resided nearby, shedding a chilling light on the proximity of the incident.

Her family members have confirmed the identification, and the body was subsequently transferred to a medical facility for post-mortem examination. The Valanchery police have filed a case and initiated a comprehensive investigation into this grim occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025