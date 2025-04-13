Mystery in Valanchery: Woman Found Dead in Water Tank

A tragic discovery unfolded in Valanchery, North Kerala, as a woman's body was retrieved from a water tank in a vacant residence on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Fathima, 35, a native of Athipatta, with the house being unoccupied except for its security guard.

Authorities reveal that the somber find was made by a local worker, leading to the involvement of law enforcement. Preliminary inquiries indicate that Fathima resided nearby, shedding a chilling light on the proximity of the incident.

Her family members have confirmed the identification, and the body was subsequently transferred to a medical facility for post-mortem examination. The Valanchery police have filed a case and initiated a comprehensive investigation into this grim occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)