Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Tour: Navigating Trade Turbulence

China's President Xi Jinping emphasized cooperation with Vietnam to maintain global supply chains amid U.S. tariffs during his visit to Hanoi. The meeting arrives as both nations face pressures from U.S. trade policies.

Vietnam, heavily reliant on Chinese imports, seeks to bolster its economic ties with China while cautiously addressing U.S. demands to ensure goods labelled 'Made in Vietnam' meet necessary criteria.

The trip, part of a broader Southeast Asia tour, involves potential agreements in defense and infrastructure, although underlying tensions over the South China Sea remain. Vietnam's recent moves against Chinese imports signal a desire to balance these complex relationships.

