Han Duck-soo Discusses Immediate Tariff Talks

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo announced that U.S. President Donald Trump has prompted immediate tariff discussions with South Korea, Japan, and India. A video meeting between the U.S. and South Korean officials regarding the Alaska LNG project is also anticipated in the near future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-04-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 11:46 IST
South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump has instigated immediate talks on tariffs involving South Korea, Japan, and India, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Han Duck-soo highlighted the urgency demonstrated by President Trump in addressing international trade relations, marking a strategic move in global economic discussions.

Additionally, Han announced the expected video meeting between U.S. and South Korean officials concerning the proposed Alaska LNG project, indicating significant forthcoming developments in energy collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

