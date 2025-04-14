Han Duck-soo Discusses Immediate Tariff Talks

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump has instigated immediate talks on tariffs involving South Korea, Japan, and India, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Han Duck-soo highlighted the urgency demonstrated by President Trump in addressing international trade relations, marking a strategic move in global economic discussions.

Additionally, Han announced the expected video meeting between U.S. and South Korean officials concerning the proposed Alaska LNG project, indicating significant forthcoming developments in energy collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)