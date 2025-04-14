Leaders Pay Homage to Ambedkar, Champion of Equality and Progress

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his predecessor YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have paid their respects to BR Ambedkar, marking his birth anniversary with heartfelt tributes honoring his significant contributions to India's societal framework.

Naidu, in his social media post on platform 'X', quoted the revered leader, emphasizing the importance of being alert, educated, and possessing self-confidence to ensure a nation's progress. He called upon society to embrace Ambedkar's ideals, advocating for the upliftment of underprivileged communities.

Simultaneously, Reddy recognized Ambedkar's advocacy for the downtrodden, reflecting on how his governance embodied these principles. Reddy described Ambedkar as an endless source of inspiration for generations, acknowledging his profound impact on promoting equality and empowerment across diverse societal sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)