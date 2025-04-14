UN Nuclear Chief's Tehran Visit: A Diplomatic Move

In a significant diplomatic move, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, is slated to visit Tehran this Wednesday. This development was confirmed by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, as reported by the IRNA news agency.

The visit underscores the delicate negotiations and ongoing dialogue between Iran and international nuclear authorities, amid global concerns about nuclear proliferation in the region.

As Tehran prepares for Grossi's arrival, stakeholders worldwide are watching closely, hoping for positive strides in resolving nuclear tensions that have persisted over the years.

