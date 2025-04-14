Left Menu

UN Nuclear Chief's Tehran Visit: A Diplomatic Move

Rafael Grossi, head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, is scheduled to visit Tehran on Wednesday. This announcement was made by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi. The visit aims to address and discuss ongoing nuclear issues in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:41 IST
UN Nuclear Chief's Tehran Visit: A Diplomatic Move
Rafael Grossi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic move, the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, is slated to visit Tehran this Wednesday. This development was confirmed by Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, as reported by the IRNA news agency.

The visit underscores the delicate negotiations and ongoing dialogue between Iran and international nuclear authorities, amid global concerns about nuclear proliferation in the region.

As Tehran prepares for Grossi's arrival, stakeholders worldwide are watching closely, hoping for positive strides in resolving nuclear tensions that have persisted over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025