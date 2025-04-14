Delhi High Court Intervenes: 'Hauz Khas Social' Liquor Service to Continue Amidst Licence Dispute

The Delhi High Court has issued a stay on an excise department order barring 'Hauz Khas Social', a well-known eatery in the capital, from serving liquor without a valid eating house licence.

The court was informed that the restaurant currently holds a licence valid until March 31, 2024, and has been actively pursuing its renewal. Under the Delhi Eating House Registration Regulations, 2023, registration remains effective until an explicit approval or denial by Delhi Police.

The court directed the licensing unit to expedite the licence renewal process and instructed 'Hauz Khas Social' to respond promptly to the show-cause notice. The eatery can continue serving liquor until the case is resolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)