Vandalism Sparks Outrage on Ambedkar's Anniversary

In Rajasthan's Tonk district, a man has been apprehended for allegedly vandalizing a statue of BR Ambedkar, authorities reported on Monday.

The partial damage to the statue, located outside the Datwas sub tehsil office, was discovered as crowds assembled to pay homage to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Community outcry demanding justice led to the swift arrest of Laxman Raigar, accused of the act carried out on Sunday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)