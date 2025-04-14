Left Menu

Vandalism Sparks Outrage on Ambedkar's Anniversary

A man named Laxman Raigar was arrested in Rajasthan's Tonk district for vandalizing a statue of BR Ambedkar. The incident came to light during a gathering on Ambedkar's birth anniversary, sparking public protests and demands for the arrest of the perpetrator.

Updated: 14-04-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 16:35 IST
In Rajasthan's Tonk district, a man has been apprehended for allegedly vandalizing a statue of BR Ambedkar, authorities reported on Monday.

The partial damage to the statue, located outside the Datwas sub tehsil office, was discovered as crowds assembled to pay homage to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Community outcry demanding justice led to the swift arrest of Laxman Raigar, accused of the act carried out on Sunday night.

