Leaders Pay Homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on His Birth Anniversary at Parliament

In a solemn and respectful ceremony marking the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, the highest constitutional authorities and leaders across party lines paid floral tributes at his statue at Prerna Sthal and later at his portrait in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan (erstwhile Parliament House) on April 14.

President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu; Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar; Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi; and Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Om Birla, led the nation in paying homage to the social reformer and visionary leader. Their gesture was followed by tributes from several Union Ministers, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Shri Harivansh, Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, Members of Parliament, former Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries.

The commemorative event highlighted Dr. Ambedkar’s enduring legacy and contributions to India's socio-political fabric. Known for his tireless fight for social justice, equality, and human rights, Dr. Ambedkar is celebrated as a towering intellectual and transformative leader who rose from adversity to shape India’s democratic framework.

Tributes in Central Hall

Later in the day, the tribute ceremony continued in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, where leaders gathered to pay homage at Dr. Ambedkar’s portrait. Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, along with other leaders including Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Shri Harivansh, and Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta participated in this solemn occasion. The Secretaries-General of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Shri Utpal Kumar Singh and Shri P.C. Mody respectively, also offered floral tributes.

The Central Hall holds special significance as it was the venue where Dr. Ambedkar delivered some of his most influential speeches during the framing of the Indian Constitution. His portrait, which was unveiled on April 12, 1990, by then Prime Minister Shri Vishwanath Pratap Singh, continues to inspire lawmakers and citizens alike.

Legacy of a Visionary

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, was a jurist, economist, and social reformer whose impact on India’s development is both deep and wide. As the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constituent Assembly, he played a pivotal role in shaping what is widely regarded as one of the most progressive and inclusive constitutions in the world. He ensured that the Constitution of India upheld the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity for all citizens, regardless of caste, creed, or gender.

Ambedkar was also India’s first Law Minister and a relentless advocate for the rights of the marginalized, particularly Dalits, whom he called the “depressed classes.” He emphasized the power of education and social reform as tools of empowerment. His efforts laid the foundation for several policies aimed at social upliftment, affirmative action, and institutional reforms.

Om Birla’s Tribute on Social Media

In a heartfelt message on the social media platform X, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla wrote, “Tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, the country's first Law Minister, Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on his birth anniversary. Babasaheb remained dedicated to equality, freedom, justice and fraternity throughout his life. Coming from a humble background, he used education as a medium to bring the desired changes in the society. As the Chairman of the Drafting Committee in the Constituent Assembly, he drafted the world's best legislative document — the Constitution of India. As we celebrate 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, Babasaheb's philosophy becomes even more relevant. His ideas inspire us to remain united against all forms of injustice, exploitation and oppression. Dr. Ambedkar's life, dedicated to the upliftment of the underprivileged class and the empowerment of the Nation, will continue to inspire millions of countrymen for ages.”

Continuing the Journey

As India celebrates 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution, the tribute to Dr. Ambedkar serves as a reminder of the values upon which the republic was founded. His vision for an inclusive, equitable, and progressive India continues to guide generations of leaders, lawmakers, and citizens. The remembrance of his life and legacy not only honors his memory but also renews the nation’s commitment to the ideals of justice and equality for all.