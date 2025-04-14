Tamil Nadu's Social Justice Drive: Advancing Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reiterated his government's commitment to social justice by implementing welfare schemes for Adi Dravidar and Tribal communities, during an event marking Dr B. R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

The administration introduced initiatives like the Ayothidasa Pandithar Housing Scheme and increased funding for education and entrepreneurship, reflecting its Dravidian model of governance.

Stalin emphasized the government's holistic approach, which includes enhancing women's livelihoods and empowering SC/ST communities, as part of its efforts to promote equality and social justice.

