China Retaliates with Visa Restrictions Amid Tibet Policy Tensions
China has imposed visa restrictions on US personnel in response to similar actions by Washington, aimed at those involved in Tibet-related issues. This follows the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018, which mandates visa denial to Chinese officials restricting access to the region for Americans.
- Country:
- China
China has imposed new visa restrictions targeting US personnel allegedly involved in Tibet-related activities considered "egregious" by Beijing. This move comes as a response to Washington's own visa curbs on Chinese officials.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that Tibet affairs are internal matters, reiterating China's stance that foreign interference is unwarranted. The restrictions align with China's Foreign Relations Law and Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.
The US had previously enacted the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, which denies visas to Chinese officials hindering American access to Tibet. While American diplomats and journalists face access issues in Tibet, China's officials enjoy broad access to the US, causing ongoing diplomatic tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as U.S. and Russia Explore Ukraine Peace Settlement
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Moldova Expels Russian Diplomats
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Iran vs. U.S. on Nuclear Deal
Controversial Comment Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between India and Bangladesh
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Moldova Expels Russian Diplomats Over Alleged Political Meddling