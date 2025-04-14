China Retaliates with Visa Restrictions Amid Tibet Policy Tensions

China has imposed new visa restrictions targeting US personnel allegedly involved in Tibet-related activities considered "egregious" by Beijing. This move comes as a response to Washington's own visa curbs on Chinese officials.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that Tibet affairs are internal matters, reiterating China's stance that foreign interference is unwarranted. The restrictions align with China's Foreign Relations Law and Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.

The US had previously enacted the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, which denies visas to Chinese officials hindering American access to Tibet. While American diplomats and journalists face access issues in Tibet, China's officials enjoy broad access to the US, causing ongoing diplomatic tensions.

