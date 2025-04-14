Left Menu

China Retaliates with Visa Restrictions Amid Tibet Policy Tensions

China has imposed visa restrictions on US personnel in response to similar actions by Washington, aimed at those involved in Tibet-related issues. This follows the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018, which mandates visa denial to Chinese officials restricting access to the region for Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:03 IST
China Retaliates with Visa Restrictions Amid Tibet Policy Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has imposed new visa restrictions targeting US personnel allegedly involved in Tibet-related activities considered "egregious" by Beijing. This move comes as a response to Washington's own visa curbs on Chinese officials.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized that Tibet affairs are internal matters, reiterating China's stance that foreign interference is unwarranted. The restrictions align with China's Foreign Relations Law and Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law.

The US had previously enacted the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act, which denies visas to Chinese officials hindering American access to Tibet. While American diplomats and journalists face access issues in Tibet, China's officials enjoy broad access to the US, causing ongoing diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025