YSRCP Challenges Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) announced on Monday that it has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The party argues that the new legislation violates essential constitutional rights and undermines the Muslim community's interests.

According to a press release issued by the party, the Act is in direct conflict with Articles 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the Constitution, which ensure fundamental rights, legal equality, religious freedom, and the autonomy of religious denominations in administrative matters.

The press release further stated that specifically incorporating non-Muslim members under Sections 9 and 14 of the Waqf Act interferes with the Waqf Boards' internal operations and compromises their religious integrity. The party cautioned that such provisions may jeopardize communal harmony and essential constitutional protections.

This legislative change was enacted on April 4 after gaining parliamentary approval, with President Draupadi Murmu signing it into law the following day. Several organizations and members of Parliament have also approached the Supreme Court to question the Act's constitutional legality.

